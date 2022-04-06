Minnesota Senate’s drought relief bill differs from House’s proposal, could delay relief to farmers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Over the last year, drought conditions have hit many of Minnesota’s farmers hard. But now, both chambers of the state’s legislature have passed drought relief packages, with the Senate unanimously approving its version last Thursday.

“How could we pinpoint relief to those areas that really faced that severe drought,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Both bills allocate $10 million of funding to drought relief, and farmers in eligible counties will be able to apply for grants of up to $5,000 dollars.

“The counties that were designated in the USDA drought as a natural disaster area are the ones that are eligible,” said Nelson.

There are some minor differences between the two chambers, mainly on where those $10 million will go, which is delaying its move forward.

“In the Senate version, there is money for the veterans diagnostic laboratory. In the House version, there’s money for the Department of Natural Resources. We’re also watching Avian influenza being found and spreading across the state,” said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).

The optimistic timeline is that drought relief money makes it way into the pockets of farmers by mid-June, but even that is no guarantee.

“I would like to see that funding go to farmers by mid-June. Every situation will be different, and of course, each farmer’s got a different situation,” said Frentz.

Frentz, a member of the Senate’s Ag Committee, said more funding will be needed beyond those $5,000.

“We do the $5,000 limit because that allows us to expedite it. It will not be enough to offset all farm losses from drought across the state,” said Frentz.

