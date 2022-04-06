Mason City Police Department investigating overnight shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to MCPD, someone called police at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday morning from an apartment building located at 814 North Federal Avenue. The caller requested an ambulance for an injured person who appeared to be in pain.

Authorities say the caller was uncooperative with Dispatch and would not disclose further information.

Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) responded to the vague report, and upon arrival started to treat a 24-year-old with a fresh non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

The victim was transported by MCFD to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center for further medical care.

MCPD interviewed the victim and occupants of one of the apartments. Police report that no one was being very cooperative, especially when asked the specific location of the shooting or why it happened.

The victim does not live at those apartments, and has no permanent address.

Due to lack of cooperation, MCPD is asking residents and businesses within a one block radius of 9th and N Federal Avenue to review any camera footage from approximately 12:30 a.m. to 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

MCPD is looking for any footage that may show two or more individuals arguing over a backpack before the shooting.

