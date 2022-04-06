Advertisement

Community input needed for proposed Silver Lake project

Silver Lake in Rochester, MN
Silver Lake in Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester wants your input on how to beautify Silver Lake, one of Rochester’s most popular areas to spend time outdoors.

Leaders want feedback about the proposed project, which includes sediment removal from Silver Lake, improving trail safety for pedestrians and bikers, and revitalizing the city park.

The city is holding a community meeting Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC), located at 4001 West River Parkway Northwest, Suite 100.

Those who plan to attend should enter through the Rochester Police Department entrance.

“Silver Lake Park is a treasure of the community and of our park system,” Linnea Archer, Park Board President said. “The ongoing commitment and passion to this public place is shared by the Park Board, Parks & Recreation Department, and City of Rochester. We know residents and visitors share in that sentiment as well. It is our hope that this meeting will provide greater clarity on the various aspects of the proposed project and their intended outcomes.”

The proposed project is one of the city’s legislative priorities.

For more information about this public meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Ayub Iman
VERDICT: Ayub Iman found guilty
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
knife with police lights
Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing
Police Lights from MGN
Rochester business damaged after attempted burglary, suspect at large

Latest News

The LOS Tax has been in place since the 1980s and according to the City of Rochester, it was...
Rochester City Council Works to Renew Local Option Sales Tax
Joey Frisco leading his trio of elephants at the Carden International Circus.
Carden International Circus returning to Rochester
For several decades, Mayo Clinic St. Marys has been giving babies in the NICU a blanket.
Nurses helping nurses, making NICU baby blankets in St. Charles
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Cancer Center installs robotic IV compounding system