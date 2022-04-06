Community input needed for proposed Silver Lake project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester wants your input on how to beautify Silver Lake, one of Rochester’s most popular areas to spend time outdoors.

Leaders want feedback about the proposed project, which includes sediment removal from Silver Lake, improving trail safety for pedestrians and bikers, and revitalizing the city park.

The city is holding a community meeting Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC), located at 4001 West River Parkway Northwest, Suite 100.

Those who plan to attend should enter through the Rochester Police Department entrance.

“Silver Lake Park is a treasure of the community and of our park system,” Linnea Archer, Park Board President said. “The ongoing commitment and passion to this public place is shared by the Park Board, Parks & Recreation Department, and City of Rochester. We know residents and visitors share in that sentiment as well. It is our hope that this meeting will provide greater clarity on the various aspects of the proposed project and their intended outcomes.”

The proposed project is one of the city’s legislative priorities.

