Winona votes to fund bodycams for city’s police department

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday, Winona City Council voted in favor of adding police bodycams to the WPD fleet. The Council approved city staff to enter into a purchase agreement for the equipment.

This decision has been a year in the making following the Winona County Sheriff’s Office also making this change.

WPD’s Chief of Police, Tom Williams, has expressed his support for the move.

KTTC had a crew at the meeting and will have more on our 10 p.m. broadcast Monday.

