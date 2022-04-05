A windy and unsettled midweek, but the weekend looks sunnier and warmer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is moving into the region from the west today, bringing clouds and rain chances to the area for the middle of the week. Expect gray skies with gusty southeast winds today with light rain developing in the late morning and early afternoon. Light rain will be likely throughout the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder possible toward the evening commute. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with wind gusts reaching 30 miles per hour at times adding an extra chill to the air.

The main band of rain will move out of the area around sunset with big gaps developing in the clouds for the rest of the night. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a slight southwest breeze.

We’ll have widely scattered light rain showers in the area for Wednesday as well as some breaks of sunshine. A gusty westerly breeze will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour throughout the day and high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s.

As the storm system slowly pushes eastward into the Great Lakes Thursday, light snow showers will rotate into the area from the northwest, possibly producing up to an inch of grassy and rooftop accumulation early in the morning. A little rain will likely mix with scattered snow showers for the remainder of the day while raw, gusty northwest winds keep wind chill values in the 20s for the most part. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will only be in the upper 30s which is about 15 degrees colder than the seasonal average.

Rain and snow chances will finally be out of our weather picture by Friday, but clouds will still dominate the day with just a few breaks of sunshine possible. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with cold northwest winds keeping wind chill values in the 20s.

High pressure will move in for the weekend, bringing abundant sunshine and much lighter winds for a change. Temperatures will finally get a chance to warm to more seasonal levels with upper 40s likely Saturday and then mid-50s for high temperatures Sunday.

We’ll have additional chances for light rain early next week, but by then temperatures will be a bit warmer and more springlike with readings in the 50s to low 60s possible.

