Two suspects charged in Des Moines East High shooting to be held in adult detention center ahead of trial
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled that Romeo Rerdomo and Octavio Lopez-Sanchez, two of the ten suspects charged in the Des Moines East High School drive-by shooting, will be held in adult detention center ahead of their trial.
Both defendants are 17-years-old but will be tried as adults. In fact, eight of the ten suspects will be tried in adult court.
Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7th. Two other teenagers were also injured.
