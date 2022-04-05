Advertisement

Spring showers and snow continue through Thursday

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be light
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A messy spring weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Thursday evening. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will be possible over the next 48-hours.

Weather Timeline through Thursday
Weather Timeline through Thursday(KTTC)

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall rates will be light to moderate through the day on Wednesday. As temperatures begin to drop Wednesday evening, we could see a change over to a rain/snow mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Light snow chance will continue through Thursday afternoon. Gusty winds are expected behind this weather-maker. Winds will be out of the NW around 20-25 mph with gusts reaching near 40 mph at times.

Rain and snow accumulations
Rain and snow accumulations(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75″. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, we’ve already received around 0.20-0.25″ of rain on the weather patio here at KTTC. Snowfall amounts Wednesday night into Thursday are expected to be minor. Snowfall accumulations should stay less than 1″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Police Lights from MGN
Rochester business damaged after attempted burglary, suspect at large
Gun with Police Lights
Police searching for gun-pointing suspect in Rochester
Highway 52 construction sign
Construction on Highway 52 starts this week
Denise Daniels
Olmsted County Public Health Services announce next director

Latest News

KTTC WX at 5 - Showers continue through Thursday
KTTC WX at 5 - Showers continue through Thursday
The full weather forecast from the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Windy, cool, and unsettled weather this week; sunshine returns for the weekend
The full weather forecast from the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 5:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
A windy and unsettled midweek, but the weekend looks sunnier and warmer