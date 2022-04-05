Spring showers and snow continue through Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A messy spring weather-maker will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Thursday evening. Rain, snow, and a wintry mix will be possible over the next 48-hours.

Weather Timeline through Thursday (KTTC)

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall rates will be light to moderate through the day on Wednesday. As temperatures begin to drop Wednesday evening, we could see a change over to a rain/snow mix overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Light snow chance will continue through Thursday afternoon. Gusty winds are expected behind this weather-maker. Winds will be out of the NW around 20-25 mph with gusts reaching near 40 mph at times.

Rain and snow accumulations (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75″. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, we’ve already received around 0.20-0.25″ of rain on the weather patio here at KTTC. Snowfall amounts Wednesday night into Thursday are expected to be minor. Snowfall accumulations should stay less than 1″.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.