Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is behind bars facing multiple charges of assault after a stabbing in Rochester.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Meadow Park Apartments, located at 412 14th Street Southeast.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), Abdirahman Sheik-Yusuf, 40, from Rochester, was having a small gathering at his apartment, when RPD received a disorderly conduct call.

Upon arrival, they heard someone yelling for help inside.

Officers forced their way in and found Sheik-Yusuf with a pocket knife in his hand, and a 52-year-old Rochester man lying on the ground with cuts to his face and neck. He also had blood on his clothes, police said.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Sheik-Yusuf was taken into custody. RPD said he also had a stun gun in his pocket.

He faces charges of second, third, and fifth degree assault, and illegal possession of a stun gun.

The motive behind the assault remains unclear.

