More Minnesota poultry flocks infected with bird flu

FILE - The newly reported cases all are in commercial turkey flocks - two in Kandiyohi County and one each in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the bird flu is spreading to additional poultry flocks in the state.

The latest outbreak of avian influenza has now affected 13 flocks in the state, up from seven last Friday.

The newly reported cases all are in commercial turkey flocks - two in Kandiyohi County and one each in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties.

The affected flocks so far include more than 580,000 birds.

Birds in affected flocks are euthanized as part of efforts to keep the virus from spreading.

The outbreak is s a serious threat to Minnesota’s turkey industry, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

