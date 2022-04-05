Minnesota House Democrats call for $1.15B more for education

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota House Democratic majority has proposed spending $1.15 billion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus on education.

The plan emphasizes mental health supports, special education and English language learners.

It draws a sharp contrast with Senate Republicans who want to cut taxes by $3.4 billion while spending just $30 million more on schools.

The big spending and policy bills of the 2022 legislative session are starting to come together at the Capitol.

The deep philosophical differences between Democrats and Republicans over how to use the massive surplus portend difficult negotiations before the session is due to adjourn May 23.

