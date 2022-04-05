Advertisement

Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building

By Noah Caplan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Indoor golf simulators, pickleball courts, and cornhole; the three main activities that you’ll find when you walk in to Chip Shots, Rochester’s newest events center.

The new attraction is co-owned by former John Marshall standout and Vikings football star Marcus Sherels.

“It’s kind of a backyard, inside, you know? We kind of have a little bit of everything,” said Sherel.s

Those sports are not the only ones that the space is offering. They also have a kitchen and a bar, with indoor activities for everyone in the family.

“This is completely custom from every light fixture to every simulator buildout,” said co-owner Dave Kinneberg.

“Think of all your favorite sports, but being able to play indoors, 24/7, any day of the year,” said co-owner Ryan Utterback.

Due to construction constraints, Chip Shots has had to push back the opening date twice.

“At first it was the Super Bowl, and then it was the NCAA Championship,” said Utterback.

The turnout at Monday’s ribbon-cutting sets up the new activity center with some excitement ahead of its grand opening Saturday.

“You’re gonna see a lot of kids here, and you’re gonna see a lot of corporate events. We have a lot of corporate events scheduled,” said Tom Haley, owner of Haley Comfort Systems. “From the initial pitch of what they were gonna do to now, I’m gonna say it’s night and day.”

“It’s one of the only buildings in Rochester with high enough ceiling for us to do some of our activities,” said Kinneberg.

“It’s taken a lot of work to get here, but we’re finally here and ready to go,” said Sherels.

