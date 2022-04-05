Advertisement

Carden International Circus returning to Rochester

Joey Frisco leading his trio of elephants at the Carden International Circus.
Joey Frisco leading his trio of elephants at the Carden International Circus.(Carden International Circus)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Carden International Circus announced Tuesday that the Spectacular Circus is returning to Rochester for four performances.

The event will be held at Graham Arena 1 at Olmsted County Fairgrounds Wed. April 13 and Thurs. April 14, 2022.

The performance will include three rings with acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and clowns.

The Carden family has been presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the country for almost 60 year.

Doors will open one hour before show time for preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, and fun activities for the entire family.

Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com. Tickets can also be purchased one hour before the show at Graham Arena 1. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under, and adult tickets are $20.

Show schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 13 - 4p.m. & 6:30p.m.

Thursday, April 14 - 4p.m. & 6:30p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Police Lights from MGN
Rochester business damaged after attempted burglary, suspect at large
Gun with Police Lights
Police searching for gun-pointing suspect in Rochester
Highway 52 construction sign
Construction on Highway 52 starts this week
Denise Daniels
Olmsted County Public Health Services announce next director

Latest News

For several decades, Mayo Clinic St. Marys has been giving babies in the NICU a blanket.
Nurses helping nurses, making NICU baby blankets in St. Charles
Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Cancer Center installs robotic IV compounding system
Denise Daniels
Olmsted County Public Health Services announce next director
Kevin James
Comedian Kevin James coming to Mayo Civic Center