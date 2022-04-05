Carden International Circus returning to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Carden International Circus announced Tuesday that the Spectacular Circus is returning to Rochester for four performances.

The event will be held at Graham Arena 1 at Olmsted County Fairgrounds Wed. April 13 and Thurs. April 14, 2022.

The performance will include three rings with acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, and clowns.

The Carden family has been presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the country for almost 60 year.

Doors will open one hour before show time for preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, and fun activities for the entire family.

Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com. Tickets can also be purchased one hour before the show at Graham Arena 1. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under, and adult tickets are $20.

Show schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, April 13 - 4p.m. & 6:30p.m.

Thursday, April 14 - 4p.m. & 6:30p.m.

