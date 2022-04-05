Advertisement

AYUB IMAN TRIAL: Jury deliberations underway

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jury deliberations are underway in the murder trial of Ayub Iman.

Iman is being charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Garad Roble.

Final arguments began Tuesday morning. The prosecution delivered their final arguments and walked through all of the evidence and testimony provided.

It was emphasized that Iman’s phone location was at the scene where the body of Garad Roble was found the night of the murder. The state is asking the jury to find Iman guilty in aiding in the murder.

The defense says a person’s cell phone location doesn’t equal a person’s physical location.

There is no word on a verdict yet as the jury is still deliberating.

This is a developing story.

