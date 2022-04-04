Advertisement

Rochester coffee shop raises money for Ukrainian refugees

Fiddlehead Coffee Co. in Rochester is raising funds for Ukrainian refugees.
By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is selling coffee to support refugees overseas.

The coffee shop is selling “Slave Ukraine” coffee online. 100 percent of the proceeds are going directly to Ukrainian Russian war refugees.

According to Fiddlehead’s website, coffee profits fund safe harbor for five refugees, including one full week of meals and ongoing medical needs.

Fiddlehead is also accepting direct donations. Two anonymous donors are matching those donations, tripling the money.

So far, the coffee shop has raised more than $47,000.

To donate, click here.

