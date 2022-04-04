Rochester coffee shop raises money for Ukrainian refugees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is selling coffee to support refugees overseas.

The coffee shop is selling “Slave Ukraine” coffee online. 100 percent of the proceeds are going directly to Ukrainian Russian war refugees.

According to Fiddlehead’s website, coffee profits fund safe harbor for five refugees, including one full week of meals and ongoing medical needs.

Fiddlehead is also accepting direct donations. Two anonymous donors are matching those donations, tripling the money.

So far, the coffee shop has raised more than $47,000.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.