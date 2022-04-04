Advertisement

Rochester business damaged after attempted burglary, suspect at large

Police Lights from MGN
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester business is damaged and a suspect is on the loose after an attempted burglary.

It happened sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Med City Coin and Bullion off of 3rd Avenue Northwest and Elton Hills Drive Northwest.

Med City Coin Attempted Burglary
Med City Coin Attempted Burglary(KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the business owner, a 58-year-old man, received an alarm notification, so he drove to his shop.

When he arrived, he saw a black man in dark clothes carrying a bag and walking away from the business. That man then got into a light-colored van with a female driver and they drove away, the owner said.

He tried to follow the getaway car, but was unsuccessful.

The owner called RPD. When police and firefighters showed up, they found a hole on the roof leading into Med City Coin and Bullion and the neighboring business.

If you know anything about this incident, call RPD.

