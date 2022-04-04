Advertisement

Rain, thunder, and even light snow will be possible this week

Another spring weather-maker is expected this week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a somewhat quiet weekend, another active weather pattern will settle in this week. A strong low-pressure system will linger in the upper Midwest which could lead to showers, thunderstorms, and even snow.

Upcoming Precip Chances
Upcoming Precip Chances(KTTC)

The general timeframe for active weather this week will be Tuesday through Thursday. This system should finally move out of the area by Thursday afternoon. We will wee see a nice stretch of weather by Friday extending through the weekend.

Precip timing this week
Precip timing this week(KTTC)

Scattered showers start to move into the region late Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Showers should begin to approach Hwy-52/east by the middle afternoon on Tuesday. There will be the threat of some very isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Severe weather is not expected just some lightning and thunder. With temperatures cooling overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a minor rain/snow mix could develop. Snowfall accumulations will be minor.

I do expect conditions to dry out Tuesday into Wednesday. The next wave of light rain will move in early Wednesday afternoon. Light scattered showers will continue through Thursday morning. Some minor mixing will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to be little to none.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening will range from 0.25-1.00″. The heaviest amounts appear to be along and to the north of I-90.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Like I said above, quiet and mild conditions will settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and lower 50s with sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Then temperatures warm into the lower 60s by Monday!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dozen cream puffs went for $1,900 at the Fools Five Live Auction in Lewiston Friday night.
Fools Five Auction breaks record with cream puff sale
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
The Donut proceeds go towards getting free braces for pediatric cancer survivors.
Local orthodontist operates donut shop to help get pediatric cancer survivors braces
Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots
Highway 52 construction sign
Construction on Highway 52 starts this week

Latest News

The full weather forecast from the second half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Breezy and unsettled this week; warmer by the weekend
The full weather forecast from the second half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
the full weather forecast from KTTC News Today at 6:00 AM.
Blustery and cold to start the week; cool, wet weather lingers through the midweek
the full weather forecast from KTTC News Today at 6:00 AM.
Ted's Monday Morning Weather