Rain, thunder, and even light snow will be possible this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a somewhat quiet weekend, another active weather pattern will settle in this week. A strong low-pressure system will linger in the upper Midwest which could lead to showers, thunderstorms, and even snow.

Upcoming Precip Chances (KTTC)

The general timeframe for active weather this week will be Tuesday through Thursday. This system should finally move out of the area by Thursday afternoon. We will wee see a nice stretch of weather by Friday extending through the weekend.

Precip timing this week (KTTC)

Scattered showers start to move into the region late Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Showers should begin to approach Hwy-52/east by the middle afternoon on Tuesday. There will be the threat of some very isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Severe weather is not expected just some lightning and thunder. With temperatures cooling overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a minor rain/snow mix could develop. Snowfall accumulations will be minor.

I do expect conditions to dry out Tuesday into Wednesday. The next wave of light rain will move in early Wednesday afternoon. Light scattered showers will continue through Thursday morning. Some minor mixing will be possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to be little to none.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Thursday evening will range from 0.25-1.00″. The heaviest amounts appear to be along and to the north of I-90.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Like I said above, quiet and mild conditions will settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and lower 50s with sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Then temperatures warm into the lower 60s by Monday!

Nick

