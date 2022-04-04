Police searching for gun-pointing suspect in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at two people in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a man, 43, and a woman, 28, from Rochester, were driving around searching for apartments to rent around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

On their way home near 10th Avenue Southeast, they said a black man, who they did not know, approached them with a gun, claiming they were following him.

The man and woman denied the claim, and drove away into a nearby apartment complex parking lot. The suspect then approached a second time, first pointing his gun at the woman in the passenger seat and then walking to the driver’s window and pointing his gun at the male driver, before walking away.

He left in a blue Dodge minivan, police said.

Contact RPD if you have any information.

