Olmsted County Public Health Services announce next director

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) announced Monday that Associate Director Denise Daniels will be the next director of Public Health.

Daniels will begin in the position on April 11, 2022.

According to OCPHS, the director is responsible for the following:

Directing the implementation of policies and programs for Public Health Services.

Overseeing the evaluation of community health needs and priorities with local partners.

Leading and supporting the department during emergency situations and monitoring for emerging public health threats.

Daniels has been with Olmsted County for 18 years in multiple positions. Most recently, as associate director, Daniels assisted in the development and implementation of community-wide health strategies and played an integral role in the county’s COVID-19 response leading the internal team as Incident Commander and working alongside numerous community partners throughout the pandemic.

“Denise is an exceptional leader who draws in others and empowers them to perform at their highest levels in individual and team settings,” said OCPHS Associate Director Michael Melius. “Her skills, knowledge, and abilities were regularly demonstrated during her time as Incident Commander in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Daniels shares that, “It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead an exceptionally skilled and passionate group of staff at Olmsted County Public Health Services, as they continue to protect, promote, and improve the health of all individuals in our community.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.