Nurses helping nurses, making NICU baby blankets in St. Charles

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – For several decades, Mayo Clinic St. Marys has been giving babies in the NICU a blanket, but when blanket donations declined around six years ago, the NICU nurses stepped up to keep the tradition going.

The group normally meets a few times a year but has been on a break the last two years because of COVID.

Everyone was excited to be back, and the nurses say it’s a great team-building activity and a great way to give back.

One nurse knows first-hand the meaning these blankets have after two of her three children stayed in the NICU.

The blankets made today will be ready to give to babies in the NICU in a couple of weeks.

If you are looking to help, the group is always looking for monetary and fabric donations, along with volunteers to help make the blankets.

You can call the NICU at (855) 767-4291.

