Fiddlehead Coffee Co. opens third Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fiddlehead Coffee Co. opened its third Rochester location Monday morning.

The coffee shop was founded in 2017. The third Rochester location is in the Kahler Grand Hotel downtown, located at 20 2nd Ave SW. It’s the old Starbucks location.

Co-Owner Sarah Phelan said they are excited for the new location, as it is a prime spot for Mayo Clinic employees and hotel guests. She said when the Starbucks lease expired, they saw it as the perfect opportunity to take over the space.

“We have a relationship with the owner of this building,” she said. “He also owns the building where our Fresh Thyme location is, and he likes what we’ve done and asked if we were interested and we could not turn it down.”

“We are all very grateful for all the support,” she said. “This is not a bad location at all. We are right kitty corner from the hospital and clinic. We are very excited.”

The store will be open Mon.-Fri. 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and starting April 16, Sat.-Sun. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fiddlehead recently launched a special coffee, with 100% of proceeds going to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion. It’s called “Slava Ukraine,” and it’s available for purchase online, but will be available in stores next week. It’s $50 for an 8 oz package.

Phelan’s husband Patrick, also a co-owner of the coffee shop, has a best friend whose dad is a missionary for Mission Eurasia, helping Ukrainian refugees. The funds are going to be used to bring food and other relief that is urgently needed.

“They are taking food in one way and taking people out the other,” Phelan said. “And we’ve been very honored to be a part of it but it’s also a very heart wrenching time, for friends and family. They’re all there, their lives are threatened. It’s weird to be so close to it.”

So far, they’ve raised more than $45,000.

