Expect traffic delays on I-90 near Stewartville starting Monday
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction starts Monday on I-90 eastbound, west of Stewartville.
Drivers can expect reduced traffic lanes and a ramp closure at Olmsted County Road 6. The ramp is getting repaved and bridge pier work done.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, traffic on I-90 eastbound will be down to one lane, west of Mower County Road 15, to east of Olmsted County Road 6. Detours and closures begin June 8.
Drivers on County Road 6 wanting to get on eastbound I-90, will need follow County Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, then go north onto Highway 63 to the I-90 interchange.
The construction project includes:
- Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County
- Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63
- Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project
- Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility
- Improving four bridges:
- I-90 eastbound bridge over Root River
- I-90 westbound bridge over Root River
- County Hwy 6 bridge over I-90
- County Hwy 15 bridge over I-90
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.