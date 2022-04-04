Expect traffic delays on I-90 near Stewartville starting Monday

NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction starts Monday on I-90 eastbound, west of Stewartville.

Drivers can expect reduced traffic lanes and a ramp closure at Olmsted County Road 6. The ramp is getting repaved and bridge pier work done.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, traffic on I-90 eastbound will be down to one lane, west of Mower County Road 15, to east of Olmsted County Road 6. Detours and closures begin June 8.

Drivers on County Road 6 wanting to get on eastbound I-90, will need follow County Road 6 eastbound into Stewartville, then go north onto Highway 63 to the I-90 interchange.

The construction project includes:

Resurfacing approximately 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower County Road 1 to .9 miles east of Hwy 63 in Olmsted County

Resurfacing interchange ramps at County Road 6 and Hwy 63

Improving and repairing guardrail and drainage throughout project

Resurfacing the car parking lot of High Forest Rest Area and improving entrance/exit ramps and facility accessibility

Improving four bridges: I-90 eastbound bridge over Root River I-90 westbound bridge over Root River County Hwy 6 bridge over I-90 County Hwy 15 bridge over I-90



For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.