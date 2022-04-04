Advertisement

Construction on Highway 52 starting this week

Highway 52 construction sign
Highway 52 construction sign(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction on Highway 52 is still delayed due to recent weather.

However, at some point this week, business is about to pick up, which will impact commute times along the highway.

Normally, Minnesota doesn’t see much construction until May but with the amount of projects MnDOT has lined up with plenty of workers ready, it’s getting a jump start.

The construction will be between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls.

Crews will be rebuilding southbound lanes between County Road 9 and County Road 50 in Goodhue County.

They’ll also be building a new interchange for Goodhue County Road 8 and Highway 52.

Last year, MnDOT replaced the northbound bridge for Highway 52 over Highway 60 which means this year it’s the southbound bridge’s time to go.

Lastly, a connection to County Road 14 in Goodhue County will be made as well as frontage roads and cul de sacs.

Mike Dougherty is the District 6 Director of Public Engagement and Communications for MnDOT and he said the busiest times outside of your normal weekday commuting times are Friday nights and Sunday afternoons into the evening.

Construction is set to last into the fall.

