Comedian Kevin James coming to Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Emmy-nominated comedian Kevin James will be bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Mayo Civic Center this year.

The performance is set for September 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up comedian in Long Island. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing. James garnered an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded in 2007, but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world.

James has also starred, produced, and/or co-written many other hit comedies such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, Here Comes The Boom, Hitch, Grown Ups 1 & 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween to name a few.

Tickets can be purchased at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Box Office hours are Wednesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

