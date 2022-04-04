Advertisement

City of Rochester and Threshold Arts seeking artists to help brighten up downtown

Artists paint murals in downtown Rochester during the pandemic in 2020.
Artists paint murals in downtown Rochester during the pandemic in 2020.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester and Threshold Arts is looking for artists to help spruce up Rochester’s downtown scene.

The non-profit is looking for “creative brains” to paint the city’s concrete barriers downtown in time for spring and summer. It’s part of Rochester’s Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement Project.

Interested artists are asked to submit an RFP proposal. To apply, click here.

If you have any questions, reach out to Threshold Arts at (507) 218-7214.

