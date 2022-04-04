Breezy and unsettled this week; warmer by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought clouds and rain to the area over the weekend is slowly pulling away from the area, leaving behind thick clouds and some rough winds to kick off our Monday. Expect clouds and gusty, raw northwest winds today before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Winds will drop off in the afternoon as well as high pressure approaches from the northwest, making for a much more pleasant second half of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with wind chill values improving from the 20s in the morning to the low 40s late in the day.

Temps will warm into the 40s today with the help of some late afternoon sunshine. Winds, meanwhile, will subside. (KTTC)

Wind chill indices will reach the low 40 later today as temps climb and winds subside. (KTTC)

After a quiet and seasonably chilly night, clouds will roll in first thing Tuesday morning ahead of a large, slow-moving storm system that will be gliding into the region from the west. Light rain will be possible in the afternoon hours while southeast winds become rather gusty ahead of the center of that storm system. Despite the unsettled conditions tomorrow, high temperatures will be close to 50 degrees in the afternoon which is fairly typical for early April standards.

There will be a few chances for rain this week with light snow potentially mixing with rain on Thursday. (KTTC)

We’ll have breaks of sunshine during the day Wednesday with occasional rain showers in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A gusty southwest breeze will add a slight chill to the air with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour at times.

Colder air will wrap around the storm system, changing the rain to light snow showers on Thursday. Expect occasional rain and snow with very minor grass accumulation. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees and a harsh northwest wind will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

After a cool and somewhat unsettled week, a warm-up is expected for the weekend. (KTTC)

After a sunnier, but still blustery and cold Friday, high pressure will bring peaceful, warm sunshine for the weekend and the high temperatures will warm to the low 50s Saturday and then the upper 50s on Sunday.

Temps will be quite a bit warmer next week. (KTTC)

