AYUB IMAN TRIAL: Jurors could have case by Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As Ayub Iman’s murder trial enters into its second week, Monday was an emotional day in court. Iman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Garad Roble.

Murayau Hasan described her son as a happy, likable person who got along with everyone. Roble lived with her during the time he was killed, and told jurors he would always greet her with a hug and a kiss. Hasan detailed their large family and the community they have in Rochester, first moving to the United States from Africa in 1994. That community was displayed in a tearful courtroom Monday.

Before the prosecution questioned her, a photo of Roble, smiling, was displayed for the courtroom. Hasan told jurors the photo was taken a few years ago, on a holiday. Hasan said Roble’s smile “lit up a room,” and that he was a very friendly, trusting man.

Outside of Hasan’s testimony, jurors first heard from two notable cell phone analysts. Olmsted County detective Chad Winters, who was the last witness on the stand Friday, and special agent Daniel Harris, who is on the Cellular Analyst Service Team (CAST) with the FBI. Both mapped out the whereabouts of Roble’s, Iman’s and Muhidin Abukar on the night Roble was killed.

Olmsted County Sgt. Brady Wolhart was brought forward as a defense witness and was briefly questioned on his role into Roble’s death investigation. Detective Zachary Wagner, also with Olmsted County, also briefly testified. He spoke in his interview with witness Aalyiah Lamb. He said there was some anxiety from her, and Lamb told him she didn’t feel obligated to share some things with him.

Closing arguments begin Tuesday morning. Jurors could have the case in their hands as soon as noon.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.