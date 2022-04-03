Off and on rain/snow showers expected Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following some morning rain and snow showers, we enjoyed some wonderful sunshine Saturday afternoon. Tonight, quiet conditions remain with mostly clear skies and calm east winds. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s overnight.

Areas of patchy fog are possible early Sunday morning with increasing cloud cover. Off and on rain and snow showers are possible throughout the day before wrapping up after midnight. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with afternoon temperatures in the mid-40s.

Upcoming precipitation chances (KTTC)

A quiet and cloudy day is on tap for Monday, ahead of our next system, with highs in the mid-40s.

Our next weather-maker looks to take aim at our region for the midweek with rain and even snow showers possible. Rain showers are expected to move in Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday before changing over to a wintry mix on Thursday. Temperatures will range from the upper 40s on Tuesday to the low 40s on Thursday.

Quiet conditions settle back into the region for the late week and weekend with highs in the low 40s on Friday and low 50s on Saturday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

