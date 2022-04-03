Next spring system to impact the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lingering rain showers and minor mixing are possible later Sunday evening as our latest low-pressure system continues pushing eastward. Little to no accumulation is expected, but watch out for slick spots during the early morning commute Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 30s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

A dry and quiet Monday is on tap for the region as our next storm system takes aim at our area for the midweek. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with light north winds at 5-10 mph and overcast skies.

Our next weather-makers will bring some soggy conditions to our area with rain as the main form of precipitation. Scattered rain showers look to move in Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday with additional rain possible Thursday. A little mixing is also possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Some areas could see upwards of 1″ of rain by the time this slow-moving system exits the region. Temperatures during the midweek will range from the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 30s on Thursday.

Cool conditions in the low 40s remain Friday before warmer, more seasonal temperatures in return for the weekend. Highs in the 50s and even low 60s are possible Saturday and Sunday.

