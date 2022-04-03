Advertisement

Next spring system to impact the midweek

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lingering rain showers and minor mixing are possible later Sunday evening as our latest low-pressure system continues pushing eastward. Little to no accumulation is expected, but watch out for slick spots during the early morning commute Monday. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 30s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tracking our next weather-maker
Tracking our next weather-maker(KTTC)

A dry and quiet Monday is on tap for the region as our next storm system takes aim at our area for the midweek. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with light north winds at 5-10 mph and overcast skies.

Our next weather-makers will bring some soggy conditions to our area with rain as the main form of precipitation. Scattered rain showers look to move in Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday with additional rain possible Thursday. A little mixing is also possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Some areas could see upwards of 1″ of rain by the time this slow-moving system exits the region. Temperatures during the midweek will range from the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the upper 30s on Thursday.

Forecasted rain totals
Forecasted rain totals(KTTC)

Cool conditions in the low 40s remain Friday before warmer, more seasonal temperatures in return for the weekend. Highs in the 50s and even low 60s are possible Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots
Two dozen cream puffs went for $1,900 at the Fools Five Live Auction in Lewiston Friday night.
Fools Five Auction breaks record with cream puff sale
The Donut proceeds go towards getting free braces for pediatric cancer survivors.
Local orthodontist operates donut shop to help get pediatric cancer survivors braces
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq
Rochester mosque leaders react to $1.5 million grant
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob returns home after being detained by Russian military

Latest News

Upcoming precipitation chances
Off and on rain/snow showers expected Sunday
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 4/2/22
Sarah's 6pm Saturday Forecast 4/2/22
KTTC WX at 6 - Several rain/snow chances ahead
KTTC WX at 6 - Several rain/snow chances ahead
7-day forecast
Several rain and snow chances ahead