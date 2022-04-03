Local orthodontist operates donut shop to help get pediatric cancer survivors braces

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With more than four million followers on TikTok, Orthodontist, Dr. Grant Collins, is well known for his presence on social media. Collins is also known for making his orthodontics office an interactive experience for patients.

A new part of that experience, is The Donut. It’s a coffee and donut shop attached to Collins Orthodontics in NW Rochester.

The shop sells 17 unique sugar donut flavors, all curated by local celebrity and season 10 Master Chef contestant Shari Mukherjee.

While The Donut creates a great experience for patients, it also gives back to an important cause: Adopt-A-Shark. It’s a program at Collins Orthodontics that helps kids who have battled cancer get braces for free.

“We thought donuts could be something we could do here, that’s fairly simple,” Collins said. “But we also use it to support a cause of a program we have here at Collins Orthodontics.”

100 percent of The Donut proceeds go towards Adopt-A-Shark.

“Anyone under the age of 18, who is in remission, and gets permission from their doctor would be accepted into the program for free braces,” Collins added. “Every bit helps and we thought this would be a great way to contribute.”

Dr. Collins adds that all of the treats offered at The Donut at safe to eat with braces. The Donut is not quite open to the public yet - just patients -but Collins and his team hope to open to the public soon.

