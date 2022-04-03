Advertisement

Fools Five Auction breaks record with cream puff sale

Two dozen cream puffs went for $1,900 at the Fools Five Live Auction in Lewiston Friday night.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 44th Annual Fools Five Live Auction and Road Race kicked off in Lewiston this weekend.

While hundreds of runners and walkers laced up their shoes Saturday afternoon and helped raise $89,000 toward cancer research, the auction broke records Friday night at the Lewiston Community Center.

Bids started at 5 p.m. and items quickly started going for crazy amounts of money. One item was two dozen cream puffs. The sweet treats went for $1,900. Organizers say it was a record breaking bid.

Pledges and bids from both the auction and road race are donated to the Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon and the Gunderson Medical Foundation in La Crosse.

