Tyler Jacob returns home after being detained by Russian military

By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – After being detained by Russian military for 10 days, Tyler Jacob is back home, safe and sound, in Winona.

Jacob has spent the last several months in Ukraine teaching English.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Jacob boarded a bus to leave the country. The bus was stopped and Jacob was detained by Russian forces for nearly two weeks.

Once released, he was able to fly out of Moscow to Istanbul, one of the only places that would accept his visa.

He arrived home Tuesday in Winona where he surprised his mom and his mom’s fiancé at their front door.

“I knocked on the door and the dogs were barking, and I hear them start swearing at the dogs and I’m like, “Okay, cool. Welcome home.” And then she opens the door and she didn’t even want to hug right away. She just yells for her fiancé to come to the door and then he’s like what are you doing here?” Jacob said.

Jacob’s wife and her daughter are currently still in Ukraine. He is working on bringing them both to the United States. Jacob hopes they will arrive in June where they will all move down to Florida.

