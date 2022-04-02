Stewartville Kiwanis Club packages 2 millionth meal

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Kiwanis Club reached a new milestone Saturday. The group surpassed it’s goal of packaging 2 million meals for its 18th annual “Food For Kidz” event.

Saturday alone, 175 volunteers and other Kiwanis members from surrounding areas put together 116,000 meals.

The food goes all over the world to places where children are impacted by food insecurity. In the past, food has been sent to children in Haiti and Central Africa.

The Kiwanis club says this event is an opportunity to bring people of different generations together for a good cause.

“We have kids that needs to stand on a stool to get the ingredients in the funnel to people who really need to sit down, because they can’t stand any longer. It’s just a great intergenerational event and as you can see they’re having a lot of fun while doing a really great service,” Stewartville Kiwanis Co-Chair Mary Brouillard said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the group hasn’t been able to host the event. After canceling for the past two years, community members were excited to be able to put on this event in person this year.

