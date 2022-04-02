Advertisement

Rochester mosque leaders react to $1.5 million grant

By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Masjed Abukar Al-Seddiq was awarded $1.5 million as part of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s “Targeted Community Capital Project” grants. The mosque is the only Rochester recipient of the competitive grant.

Friday, mosque leaders reacted to the news. Masjed Abukar Al-Seddiq is located in downtown Rochester and serves the east African community. It plans to use the fund to increase access for individuals to its workforce training and services. It also plans to renovate the second floor of its space.

While leaders in the mosque say they’re ecstatic for the funding, they hope its just the beginning.

“It means we are being heard, but it also means it is the tip of the iceberg,” Salah Mohamed said. “Every penny counts when we are preparing our youth and young for jobs and employment. It’s great in that aspect of it, but there’s more work to be done. And we hope the state continues to fund the improvement of our communities.”

In total, DEED awarded $18 million to different organizations, after statewide impacts of COVVID-19, natural disasters and civil unrest in the last two years.

