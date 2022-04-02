Redby man pleads guilty to killing Red Lake Nation officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting a Red Lake Nation police officer has pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

Authorities say that David Donnell Jr., of Redby, shot and killed Ryan Bialke, who was among several officers who responded to a call at Donnell’s residence in July. The 29-year-old Donnell had an active tribal warrant at the time. Officers eventually broke down the door and Donnell immediately open fire. Balke died at the scene.

Police say Donnell continued shooting at the other officers as they fled for cover. Donnell was eventually arrested at a nearby residence. Donnell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

