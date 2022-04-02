Fools Five Race raises $89,000 for cancer research

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Participants raised more than $89,000 at this year’s Fools Five Race in Lewiston. More than 1,300 runners took to the streets of Lewiston, running and walking to support family, friends and all those affected by cancer.

The Fools Five Race has been going on since 1978 and has helped raise more than $2.4 million. All of the funds raised are given to Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse and the Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon.

Many of the participants run or walk in the race every year in honor of someone in their life who has or is battling cancer.

“It’s important to support that they’re doing. It’s a lot of people that have had issues with cancer and we wanna try to beat it,” 44-year Fools Five participant Donald Thompson said.

“Hopefully some day they can find a cure and nobody has to face the bad news,” 20+ year Fools Five participant Alyssa Thompson said.

“It’s a community thing. It is a big wide community. We are a village when it comes to cancer and cancer diagnosis,” breast cancer survivor Deb Franzen said.

Organizers also raise money for a local cancer support group every year. This year they raised more than $28,000 to offset medical and personal expenses, while people are going through cancer treatment.

