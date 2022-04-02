Echo Church to leave Castle Community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the city of Rochester claimed a contract breach between a landlord and Echo Church, the church is leaving the Castle Community. The church made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

The Castle Community started back in 2017, after the city council selected its proposal to open a space for the advancement of art and culture in the community.

Echo Church was renting space there last year. The lease was set to expire in Sept. 2021. But, when the church stayed past its expired lease date, the city said it didn’t meet the arts and culture requirement and needed to leave.

Thursday, Echo Church pastors, Andy and Christy Cass announced its time as the Castle was coming to an end.

“We have appreciated the opportunity to lease this beautiful space,” read the statement. “There were many hands that made our time at The Castle a blessing. We’d like to thank them: The City of Rochester, Mike Busch and Paramark Real Estate Services, The Castle Ownership Group, Naura Anderson, and Threshold Arts, and Zach Ohly and Cameo. We are fully committed to the vision that God has set before us. "

The statement didn’t give any details on when they’d be leaving, or where the church is headed to next.

RELATED STORY: Local church in danger of losing rental space (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.