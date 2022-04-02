Advertisement

Echo Church to leave Castle Community

Echo Church set to leave Castle Community
Echo Church set to leave Castle Community(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the city of Rochester claimed a contract breach between a landlord and Echo Church, the church is leaving the Castle Community. The church made the announcement on Facebook Thursday.

The Castle Community started back in 2017, after the city council selected its proposal to open a space for the advancement of art and culture in the community.

Echo Church was renting space there last year. The lease was set to expire in Sept. 2021. But, when the church stayed past its expired lease date, the city said it didn’t meet the arts and culture requirement and needed to leave.

Thursday, Echo Church pastors, Andy and Christy Cass announced its time as the Castle was coming to an end.

“We have appreciated the opportunity to lease this beautiful space,” read the statement. “There were many hands that made our time at The Castle a blessing. We’d like to thank them: The City of Rochester, Mike Busch and Paramark Real Estate Services, The Castle Ownership Group, Naura Anderson, and Threshold Arts, and Zach Ohly and Cameo. We are fully committed to the vision that God has set before us. "

The statement didn’t give any details on when they’d be leaving, or where the church is headed to next.

RELATED STORY: Local church in danger of losing rental space (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
chicken
Chicken farmers react to state ban on poultry sales
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq
Rochester mosque leaders react to $1.5 million grant
E-15 done June 1
Minnesota Senators and Representatives frustrated by rule on E-15
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

food drive
Stewartville Kiwanis Club packages 2 millionth meal
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob returns home after being detained by Russian military
Fools five race
Fools Five Race raises $89,000 for cancer research
Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots