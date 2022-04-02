Advertisement

Dozens of county employees face discipline over COVID shots

(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - More than 100 Hennepin County employees could be suspended or fired if they don’t meet next week’s deadline for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

County officials say all unvaccinated employees have until Thursday to prove to human resources that they are vaccinated, after which those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action.

The county board voted in November to require its nearly 9,000 employees to get vaccinated unless they received religious or medical exemptions.

Officials from several unions representing county workers say the majority of the staffers facing suspension or termination are low-wage workers, often of color and many are women.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
chicken
Chicken farmers react to state ban on poultry sales
E-15 done June 1
Minnesota Senators and Representatives frustrated by rule on E-15
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq
Rochester mosque leaders react to $1.5 million grant
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Redby man pleads guilty to killing Red Lake Nation officer
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the commissioning commemoration for the...
Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the...
US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe