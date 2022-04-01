Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poultry
Minnesota poultry sales and exhibitions temporarily banned for 31 days
Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
E-15 done June 1
Minnesota Senators and Representatives frustrated by rule on E-15
MGN
RPD searching for man who stole truck

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?