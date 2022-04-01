THIS WEEKEND: 44th annual Fools Five Live Auction and Road Race

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend is the 44th annual Fools Five Live Auction and Road Race in Lewiston.

This is the longest running road race for cancer research in the state of Minnesota.

The live auction is happening Friday, April 1, at the Lewiston Community Center. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the auction starts at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available.

Proceeds from the live auction will go to the Lewiston Area Cancer Support Group and are added to the pledges raised by race participants.

The road race, which consists of a 1 mile race and an 8K race, is on Saturday, April 2. Registration and packet pick-up is at the Lewiston-Altura High School from 9 a.m. until noon. The race begins at 1 p.m.

Proceeds are divided between Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, and the Rochester Eagles Cancer Telethon, which gives directly to the Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute, and Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

For more information about the live auction, click here. To learn more about the road race, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.