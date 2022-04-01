Sunshine and warmer weather to start April today; springlike temps are

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re kicking off April on a very positive note as sunshine and springlike warmth are in our weather picture for the first time in more than a week! High pressure is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing abundant sunshine for our Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s today with just a hint of a southwest breeze.

We'll have sunshine this afternoon with seasonable temps and light winds. Rain chances will increase after sunset. (KTTC)

Temps will reach the mid and upper 40s today with lows overnight in the 30s. Temps in the upper 40s are expected tomorrow afternoon. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken later this afternoon and during the early evening as a weak storm system from the west approaches the area. A few light rain showers will develop late in the evening before changing to light snow in the overnight hours. A minor coating of accumulation is possible, mainly on grass surfaces and rooftops, but generally, half an inch or less is expected. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s with a light westerly breeze.

Rain this evening may change to snow for a few hours after midnight with a minor coating on grass and elevated surfaces. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off early Saturday and the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Temps over the weekend will reach the 40s which is typical for this time of the year. There will be rain and snow chances Friday night with light rain possible late Sunday. (KTTC)

Clouds will again thicken on Sunday with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening. A few scattered showers will be possible through the evening as well with high temperatures in the mid-40s and light southeast winds.

After some early morning rain and snow showers Monday, we’ll have sunshine and light winds for the remainder of the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temps will be seasonably mild for the next week with several rain chances. Snow may mix with the rain tonight and again next Thursday. (KTTC)

A large storm system from the west will bring a chance of light rain next Tuesday afternoon and evening with off and on rain showers throughout our Wednesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s for both days. That rain may mix with spotty snow showers next Thursday on the backside of the storm system as it pulls away from the area,. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with brisk northwest winds.

We’ll have sunshine next Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the following weekend.

Temps will be seasonable over the next week and then warm nicely for the following weekend. (KTTC)

A look back at March. Temps were right on par with what we normally experience. Snowfall was below average in Rochester. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.