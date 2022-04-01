Several rain and snow chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking several chances of rain, snow, and a rain/snow mix over the next 7-days. First I want to look at a recap of the month of March with our precipitation totals.

Rochester March Snowfall (KTTC)

Our monthly snowfall totals at RST were well below average for the month of March. RST only accumulated 0.3″ of snow for the entire month. The monthly departure was over 8″ of snow. For the entire 2021-2022 season our snowfall departure has grown to 20.2″.

Rochester monthly precip (KTTC)

Our overall monthly precipitation was actually a third of an inch above average! For the entire year, we do have a deficit of 0.5″ in the precipitation department.

Looking ahead to April (KTTC)

We are no strangers to snowfall in April. On average, Rochester averages 3.3″ of snowfall every April. Just two years ago we had a massive Spring storm system impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Easter Sunday. We received 8.5″ of snow from that one system. Also, looking back to 2018, Rochester saw 17.0″ of snowfall! So just because our calendar says Spring, we can still easily have some more snowfall on the way.

On a positive note, our average high temperatures will jump from the upper 40s on April 1st to the lower 60s by April 30th!

Precip forecast this weekend (KTTC)

We are tracking two quick-moving weather-makers for the weekend ahead. The first system will move into the area late Friday into Saturday morning. Precipitation is expected to stay isolated for areas along and to the north of I-90. Some minor mixing will be possible into early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch with snowfall accumulations staying less than 1″.

Sunday’s system looks to be the “better chance” for larger amounts across the area. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.25″ with some minor mixing taking place overnight.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs next week will be near seasonal averages in the middle and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be a little chilly in the middle and lower 30s through most of the week. We’re tracking another weather-maker moving in by late Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Rain and a rain/snow mix will be possible with next week’s system.

