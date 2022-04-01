Rochester Police Department’s “Skate City Nights” kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is ready to roll. Roller skate, that is.

“Skate City Nights” kicked off at the Mayo Civic Center Exhibit Hall Friday afternoon. The event is inspired by the Roller Disco that happened last year in downtown Rochester. It’s also a play on RPD’s “Safe City Nights,” which is a series of summer community events the department hosts.

Officers say the goal is to connect with the community.

“It’s a community engagement, to get everyone together. Build some bridges and interact with the public,” Community Action Team RPD officer James Marsolek said.

Marsolek tells KTTC that the department hopes it’s an annual event.

“This is the first time the police department has done anything like this at this scale,” he continued. “Safe City Nights is an outdoor event, this an indoor event.”

Skate City Nights wrapped up at 10 p.m. Friday. It picks back up Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If skating isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of other activities to do, like arcade games. The event is free and open to the public.

RELATED STORY: RPD and Mayo Civic Center host first “Skate City Nights” (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.