Advertisement

Rochester Police Department’s “Skate City Nights” kicks off

ROCHESTER SKATE CITY NIGHTS
ROCHESTER SKATE CITY NIGHTS(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is ready to roll. Roller skate, that is.

“Skate City Nights” kicked off at the Mayo Civic Center Exhibit Hall Friday afternoon. The event is inspired by the Roller Disco that happened last year in downtown Rochester. It’s also a play on RPD’s “Safe City Nights,” which is a series of summer community events the department hosts.

Officers say the goal is to connect with the community.

“It’s a community engagement, to get everyone together. Build some bridges and interact with the public,” Community Action Team RPD officer James Marsolek said.

Marsolek tells KTTC that the department hopes it’s an annual event.

“This is the first time the police department has done anything like this at this scale,” he continued. “Safe City Nights is an outdoor event, this an indoor event.”

Skate City Nights wrapped up at 10 p.m. Friday. It picks back up Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If skating isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of other activities to do, like arcade games. The event is free and open to the public.

RELATED STORY: RPD and Mayo Civic Center host first “Skate City Nights” (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poultry
Minnesota poultry sales and exhibitions temporarily banned for 31 days
Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
E-15 done June 1
Minnesota Senators and Representatives frustrated by rule on E-15
MGN
RPD searching for man who stole truck

Latest News

Ayub Iman Trail Day Five, Darian Leddy Reports
OLMSTED COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER
Ayub Iman trials wraps up first week
The Docket: Senate passes bill aimed at helping farmers impacted by drought
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato