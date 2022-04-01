Advertisement

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal to extend reinsurance program

Minnesota
Minnesota(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Legislative leaders have announced a bipartisan deal to extend Minnesota’s health care reinsurance program.

The agreement will help hold down premiums for about 167,000 Minnesotans who get their coverage in the individual marketplace, whether it’s via the state-run MNsure exchange or directly from carriers.

Negotiators say premiums would have gone up by a minimum of 20 to 25% this fall without a deal by Friday’s federal deadline.

House Democrats have never liked the five-year-old program.

They see it as an expensive giveaway to insurance companies that doesn’t solve bigger issues over the costs of health care and prescription drugs.

