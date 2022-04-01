Minnesota and Iowa to Receive Millions in Rural Water Funding

St. Paul, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota and Iowa are among six states to receive $420 million in rural water funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Bureau of Reclamation will invest in rural water systems that include pipeline connections, construction of water treatment plants and intakes, reservoir construction and other efforts to provide potable water to rural and Tribal communities.

Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, and South Dakota are also eligible for funding.

“Rural water projects get to the heart of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by building resiliency and supporting local economies. Providing this project-specific funding underscores the Administration’s commitment to help rural and Tribal communities access safe drinking water and the water treatment infrastructure they deserve,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “With a $4.6 billion investment over five years for aging water infrastructure and rural water projects, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ensures that rural and Tribal communities receive adequate assistance and support.”

Rural water allocations include $75.5 million for the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota to support treated water pipeline segments, the Sibley Service Line, booster pumps and storage reservoirs.

Other allocations include $51 million for the Garrison-Diversion Unit of the Pick-Sloan Missouri Basin Program in North Dakota to support efforts associated with the Fort Berthold User Expansion, as well as construction efforts to support the Spirit Lake West Service Area and the Bear Soldier Service Area.

