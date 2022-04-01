Advertisement

Mayo Civic Center offering fundraising opportunities for local non-profits

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Civic Center is seeking local 501(c)3 non-profit organizations for fundraising opportunities.

The organizations will help with concession sales at events throughout the year.

According to Mayo Civic Center, funds are guaranteed for participating organizations, and training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Events typically take place during evenings and weekends.

Non-profits organizations can contact food.beverage@mayociviccenter.com to learn more.

