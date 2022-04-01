Mason City yard waste collection to begin

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The yard waste collection season is set to begin next week in Mason City.

According to the City of Mason City, yard waste collection will begin Monday, April 4, 2022. Residents can set out yard waste and tree branches on the day of garbage pick-up.

Set out garbage and yard waste items for pick up by 7a.m.

Several methods of disposal are available for yard waste:

LEAVES

Compost at home. Drop off at landfill compost site 15942 Killdeer Avenue, Clear Lake. Place at curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage collection day in 30 gallon biodegradable bags which are weather and animal resistant. Bags are available at grocery and retail stores.

GRASS CLIPPINGS

Leave them on your yard - does not cause thatch. Reduces amount of fertilizer needed. Use as mulch. Place at curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage collection day in 30 gallon biodegradable paper bags. There is a 50 pound limit per bag of leaves and grass clippings.

BRANCHES (Do not place in biodegradable bags.)

For branches smaller than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch. Tie in bundles. Bundles cannot be bigger than 18 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. Do not use wire. Place at street curb by 7 a.m. on garbage collection day. Take to landfill.

For branches larger than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch. Take to landfill.

For more information about curbside yard waste collection, contact the Sanitation Division at 641-421-3691. For more information about composting at home contact the Cerro Gordo County Extension Office at 641-423-0844; Lime Creek Nature Center at 641-423-5309; or the Landfill of North Iowa at 641-357-5452.

