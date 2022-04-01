Advertisement

Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say

Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his infant child.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

WIBW reports Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 21, after the death of the child on Wednesday.

Medics responded to a home in Topeka and found 6-month-old Brielle Jones not breathing. Police said the child was taken to the hospital after suffering blunt-force trauma, but she later died.

Police records note Brielle had been hit by a blunt force object.

Kagay said Jones-McNeal was identified as the child’s father and arrested at the scene.

Jones-McNeal is facing multiple charges including murder, child abuse and battery.

Records indicate Jones-McNeal is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.

