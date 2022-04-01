Advertisement

Evers vetos bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

Tony Evers
Tony Evers(andy manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools.

Republicans introduced the bill in October.

The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs.

Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

