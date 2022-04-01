Bright, seasonably mild sunshine to start April today; sunshine and some showers will be possible this weekend and for most of next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re kicking off April on a very positive note as sunshine and the prospect of springlike warmth are in our weather picture for the first time in more than a week! High pressure is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, bringing quiet weather to the region. After some thick patches of fog in the area, we’ll have abundant sunshine for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon with just a hint of a southwest breeze.

We'll have abundant sunshine for the majority of today with high temps in the 40s and light winds. (KTTC)

We'll have some fog in the morning with abundant sunshine for the bulk of our Friday. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken in the afternoon and early evening as a weak storm system from the west approaches the area. A few light rain showers will develop late in the evening before changing to light snow in the overnight hours. A minor coating of accumulation is possible, mainly on grass surfaces and rooftops, but generally, half an inch or less is expected. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s with a light westerly breeze.

We'll have sunshine for portions of each day this weekend. There will also be rain chances Friday night and Sunday afternoon. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off early Saturday and the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a brisk northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

Clouds will again thicken on Sunday with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening. A few scattered showers will be possible through the evening as well with high temperatures in the mid-40s and light southeast winds.

After some early morning rain and snow showers Monday, we’ll have sunshine and light winds for the remainder of the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

There will be several chances for rain and rain/snow showers over the next week. A portion of each day will feature precipitation chances, but there will also be a chance for sunshine almost every day as well. (KTTC)

A large storm system from the west will bring a chance of light rain next Tuesday afternoon and evening with off and on rain showers throughout our Wednesday as well. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s for both days. That rain may mix with spotty snow showers next Thursday on the backside of the storm system as it pulls away from the area,. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with brisk northwest winds.

We’ll have sunshine next Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the following weekend.

Temps will be seasonably cool over the next week with several rain chances. (KTTC)

