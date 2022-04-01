Bomb threat at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus is currently on lockdown after officials say a bomb threat was made this morning.

According to an emergency alert sent out to students and staff, the threat targeted both Armstrong Hall and the Otto Recreational Center.

Both buildings are currently closed until further notice.

University officials are working with Mankato Department of Public Safety in investigating the threat.

