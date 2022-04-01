Advertisement

Bomb threat at MSU Mankato

According to an emergency alert sent out to students and staff, the threat targeted both...
According to an emergency alert sent out to students and staff, the threat targeted both Armstrong Hall and the Otto Recreational Center. Both buildings are currently closed until further notice.
By Michael McShane
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus is currently on lockdown after officials say a bomb threat was made this morning.

According to an emergency alert sent out to students and staff, the threat targeted both Armstrong Hall and the Otto Recreational Center.

Both buildings are currently closed until further notice.

University officials are working with Mankato Department of Public Safety in investigating the threat.

KEYC News Now will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

